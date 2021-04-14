Magic showcase balance, beat Bulls to end 6-game skid

The Orlando Magic’s balance was enough to push them past the Chicago Bulls’ two All-Stars.

James Ennis scored a season-high 22 points, going 5-for-6 from the 3-point line, to lead six players in double figures as the Magic ended a six-game losing streak with a 115-106 win over the Bulls on Wednesday at United Center.

Wendell Carter Jr., facing his former team, posted 19 points and 12 rebounds to help power the Magic (18-37). Gary Harris and Michael Carter-Williams, who shook off a rolled ankle, each finished with 15 points, Terrence Ross had 11 and Cole Anthony had 10 for Orlando.

Zach LaVine and former Magic center Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls’ two All-Stars, scored 30 and 29 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough as Chicago lost its fourth straight and fell to 22-32.

Orlando broke open a close game with a 22-6 run over the final 5:25 of the third quarter to go up 93-72. The Magic wound up shooting 53.6% and matched their season-high for third-quarter points with 39 as Ennis led the way with 12 points on the strength of three 3-pointers.

The Magic lead was 23 early in the fourth quarter when the Bulls began to surge behind LaVine. He sank a 3 and scored 16 points during a 24-9 run that pulled Chicago within 104-96 with 4:54 remaining.

Vucevic made it a two-possession game with an offensive putback but the Magic responded with a tip-in by Carter for Orlando’s 21st second-chance point.

Carter-Williams then converted a steal into a dunk to push the lead back to 10.

Chicago inched within seven and had a chance to draw closer but LaVine misfired on a 3-pointer from up top.

Carter rebounded the miss, and the possession eventually led to a pair of Harris free throws with 27.4 seconds left.

The Bulls got a dunk from LaVine before Carter-Williams sealed it with two free throws.

Orlando returns to action Friday when it takes on the Toronto Raptors in Tampa. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Florida.