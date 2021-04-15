Allen from LA is 1st addition for new Texas Tech coach

Texas Tech got its first addition for new coach Mark Adams on Thursday with transfer forward Kaelen “KJ” Allen signing to play for the Red Raiders following the potential departures of several key players.

Allen will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after one season at East Los Angeles College. The 6-foot-6 Los Angeles native averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during his 29-1 freshman season.

Adams was the Red Raiders' top assistant for five seasons before being promoted last week to succeed Chris Beard, who left to become coach at Big 12 rival Texas, his alma mater.

All-Big 12 junior guard Mac McClung, Tech's leading scorer after transferring from Georgetown, intends to go through the NBA draft process. McClung also has his name in the NCAA transfer portal, as does fellow junior guard Kyler Edwards. Sophomore forward Terrence Shannon Jr. plans to explore the NBA draft without hiring an agent, making him eligible to return. They are three of the team's top four scorers.

Texas Tech has gone to the last three NCAA Tournaments, losing to Virginia in the 2019 national championship game after making the Elite Eight in 2018.