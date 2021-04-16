Sports

DeSclafani expected to start for San Francisco at Miami

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Francisco Giants (8-4) vs. Miami Marlins (5-7)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Marlins: Dan Castano (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +125, Giants -143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Marlins went 11-15 on their home field in 2020. Miami pitchers struck out 7.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.86.

The Giants went 10-17 away from home in 2020. San Francisco pitchers struck out 8.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.56.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

