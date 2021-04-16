Golden State visits Boston following Brown’s 40-point game

Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (30-26, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Golden State Warriors after Jaylen Brown scored 40 points in the Celtics' 121-113 win over the Lakers.

The Celtics have gone 17-10 at home. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 46.8 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 10.3.

The Warriors are 11-18 on the road. Golden State averages 42.6 rebounds per game and is 12-3 when winning the rebounding battle.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 111-107 on Feb. 2. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum leads the Celtics with 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 25.6 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Tatum is averaging 8.3 rebounds and 27.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

Draymond Green leads the Warriors averaging 8.5 assists while scoring 6.6 points per game. Kent Bazemore is shooting 51.5% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 44.9% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 42 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Evan Fournier: out (health and safety protocols), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).