Bulls begin stretch without Zach LaVine with 126-115 loss to Grizzlies

CHICAGO — Although Billy Donovan did not have a clear timeline on how long the Chicago Bulls expect to be without guard Zach LaVine, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19, the coach made it clear the team is preparing for an extended absence.

“I wouldn’t say it’s going to be a few days,” Donovan said before Friday’s 126-115 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center. “That’s definitely not the case.”

So the Bulls began life without LaVine on Friday, and facing one of their most critical stretches of the season without their best player is going to be difficult. This much was evident from their Friday performance, which marked their fifth straight loss.

The Bulls were competitive to start. The game was tied at halftime before Memphis began to pull away as the Bulls looked overmatched in the third quarter.

Coby White stepped up to play one of his best games of the season with 27 points and seven assists to go alongside Nikola Vucevic’s 24 points and 14 rebounds. But the Bulls had no answers on defense.

After dropping Friday’s game, the Bulls fell into a three-way tie with the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards for the No. 10 seed and final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, a position they had held comfortably for months.

The Bulls already were scuffling with LaVine, losers of four consecutive games, including to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic this week. Not taking care of business against two of the league’s worst teams was costly in the moment, but it might become more disastrous. LaVine is expected to be out for the next 10-14 days, the Athletic reported Thursday, and the Bulls play eight games during that span.

They don’t have a ton of experience playing without LaVine either. Since joining the team while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee in 2018, he has been the team’s most durable player. Before Friday, LaVine missed only one game this season while nursing a sore right ankle March 31.

“It’s like I said from day one of this season, everybody’s dealing with this,” Donovan said. “This has happened with different guys for different reasons throughout the course of the season, and it’s happened to a lot of teams.

“When you have everything that everybody’s going through with COVID and a condensed schedule and injuries and illnesses, you’re going to have guys in and out. (LaVine) happens to be out. We’ll have to try to adjust as best we can on the fly.”

Donovan made adjustments to his lineup against the Grizzlies, inserting White and Garrett Temple in as the starting backcourt — Tomas Satoransky missed Friday’s game with an illness not related to COVID-19, per Donovan — with Daniel Theis to add defense alongside Vucevic.

The Bulls, predictably, have struggled to score consistently without LaVine this season. They score 114.6 points per 100 possessions with LaVine compared with 105.7 when he’s not on the court. Most of those minutes were played before the Bulls acquired Vucevic at the trade deadline, but Donovan did not want all of the scoring load to fall on his new All-Star. He considered the job of replacing LaVine a team effort.

“We’re going to have to do things collectively,” Donovan said. “We’re going to have to make even more adjustments. It’s not about putting in an entirely new offense, but we’re going to have to tweak things. And this is going to be another curveball that these guys are going to have to deal with.

“And with (LaVine) being out, it’s not necessarily going to fall on one person’s shoulders. It’s not, ‘Hey, Vooch, we don’t need 25 or 24, we need 35 now.’ It’s not that. We’ve got to generate good shots and be efficient on offense.”