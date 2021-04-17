Miami takes on Brooklyn, looks to break 3-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (38-18, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (28-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Heat take on Brooklyn.

The Heat are 16-15 in conference matchups. Miami is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 fast break points per game led by Jimmy Butler averaging 3.1.

The Nets are 20-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.8.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 98-85 on Jan. 25. Harden scored 20 points to help lead Brooklyn to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 9.2 rebounds and averages 19 points. Butler is shooting 55.6% and averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kyrie Irving is second on the Nets averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 27.5 points per game. Bruce Brown is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 9.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 105.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 47.2% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee).

Nets: Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand).