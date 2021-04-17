Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (28-26, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-20, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Memphis Grizzlies. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA scoring 28.5 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 18-8 in home games. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference averaging 119.2 points and is shooting 48.5%.

The Grizzlies have gone 15-10 away from home. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 4.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 112-111 in the last meeting on March 4. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 26 points, and Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 28.5 points per game, and is averaging 11.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Jrue Holiday is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 18.8 points and collecting 3.5 rebounds. Valanciunas is averaging 13.1 rebounds and 20.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 47 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 44.0% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 47.5 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (toe).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (hip), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), De'Anthony Melton: out (leg).