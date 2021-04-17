VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17

VMI wide receiver Chance Knox (left) is run down by The Citadel's Parrish Gordon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Lexington, Va. (David Hungate/Roanoke Times via AP) AP

Seth Morgan threw three touchdown passes, and No. 15 VMI will enter the FCS playoffs for the first time with its 31-17 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

The Keydets (6-1, 6-1), who also collected their first Southern Conference title since 1977, will find out their playoff opponent on Sunday when the Division I Football Championship Committee releases the 16-team bracket.

Morgan has started the last three games since taking over for the Keydets' all-time passing leader and Maryland recruit Reece Udinski, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Samford on March 20. Morgan completed 25 of 34 passes for 328 yards against The Citadel, connecting with 6-foot-4 Jakob Herres on 11 receptions for 123 yards that included a 50-yard touchdown catch.

Michael Jackson and Korey Bridy also caught a touchdown pass for VMI, which has won two straight since ending a 12-game losing streak to the rival Bulldogs (2-10, 2-6).

Quarterback Jaylan Adams had two touchdown runs for The Citadel. Adams had 83 yards rushing on 20 carries and was 2 of 8 passing for 16 yards.