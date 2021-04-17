Tatum has 44, Celtics edge Warriors despite Curry’s 47

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) talk following an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Jayson Tatum scored 44 points to win a shootout with Stephen Curry, who had 47, and Kemba Walker made a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to lead the Boston Celtics to their sixth straight win, 119-114 over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Walker scored 26 points in all, grabbing his eighth rebound after Golden State’s last shot and bouncing the ball vigorously in celebration as the clock ran out. The Celtics won for the eighth time in nine games.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points and Draymond Green had 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who had won four in a row and led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter before Boston ran off 21 of the next 23 points to take the lead in the third.

LAKERS 127, JAZZ 115, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schröder hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points, and Los Angeles beat Utah in a game between short-handed teams.

Schröder got by Royce O’Neale for a layup with 3 seconds remaining to tie it at 110 and force overtime. The Lakers got outscored 28-16 in the fourth.

Andre Drummond added 27 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 25 points for the Lakers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth before outscoring Utah 17-5 in the extra session.

The NBA-leading Jazz were without injured starters Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert. Mitchell will be out at least a week with a sprained right ankle he sustained in a win over Indiana on Friday night. An MRI showed there was no structural damage.

Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 27 points against his former team. Ersan Ilyasova added a season-high 20 points before fouling out in overtime and Joe Ingles had 20 points and a career-high-tying 14 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points as Utah’s two-game winning streak ended.

WIZARDS 121, PISTONS 100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had his 25th triple-double of the season, Bradley Beal scored 37 points and Washington beat Detroit.

Westbrook finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the fourth straight win for Washington (23-33), which continues its late-season push.

He has 17 triple-doubles, 10 shy of Oscar Robertson’s record.

Isaiah Stewart and Frank Jackson each scored 19 points for Detroit. Josh Jackson scored 17 as the Pistons failed in their attempt to win consecutive games for only the third time this season.

GRIZZLIES 125, BUCKS 115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen shot 7 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 26 points to lead six Grizzlies in double figures as Memphis beat Milwaukee.

Memphis has begun its longest road trip in two decades by winning on back-to-back nights. The Grizzlies started their seven-game road swing Friday with a 126-115 victory at Chicago.

Dillon Brooks had 21 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies also got 17 from Jonas Valanciunas, 16 from Desmond Bane, 15 from Xavier Tillman and 13 from Ja Morant. Kyle Anderson had eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee.

BULLS 106, CAVALIERS 96

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points, Lauri Markkanen added 16 off the bench and Chicago beat Cleveland to snap a five-game losing streak.

Denzel Valentine had 13 points off the bench as the Chicago reserves accounted for 45 points.

The Bulls were playing for a second straight game without All-Star Zach LaVine, who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocol and not with the team.

Colin Sexton and Darius Garland had 22 points apiece as the Cavaliers dropped their second straight and fourth in five games.