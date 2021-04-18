Leddy’s OT goal lifts Islanders to 1-0 win over Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere, left, and New York Islanders' Michael Dal Colle battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Nick Leddy scored 2:23 into overtime and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves to lift the New York Islanders to a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

After both goalies were stellar throughout the contest, Leddy scored a fluke goal when his backhand pass went off the skate of Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and through the legs of goalie Brian Elliott.

The victory sent the Islanders past the Pittsburgh Penguins into second place in the East Division. New York is two points behind first-place Washington.

Elliott made 27 saves, including several stellar stops late in the third period.

Philadelphia is 10 points back of Boston for the final playoff spot in the East Division.

It was the sixth time in eight games in the season series that the game went past regulation.

Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau assisted on the game-winner that ended a long scoreless drought. The Islanders hadn’t scored since early in the second period two games ago.

