Sports

Minnesota to visit Oakland

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota Twins (6-8) vs. Oakland Athletics (9-7)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Athletics finished 22-10 in home games in 2020. Oakland hit .225 as a team last season and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.

The Twins went 12-17 away from home in 2020. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.20.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Byron Buxton: (hamstring), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols).

  Comments  

Sports

Rangers take on the Islanders, look for 5th straight win

April 19, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Sharks face the Golden Knights on 5-game losing streak

April 19, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Maple Leafs face the Canucks on 4-game skid

April 19, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Los Angeles hosts Anaheim after Moore’s 2-goal game

April 19, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

New Jersey takes on Pittsburgh on 6-game slide

April 19, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Buffalo hosts Boston after Reinhart’s 2-goal game

April 19, 2021 12:10 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service