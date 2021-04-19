Heat host the Rockets in non-conference action

Houston Rockets (15-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat host Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets in a non-conference matchup.

The Heat have gone 16-13 in home games. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 107.6 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Rockets are 8-21 in road games. Houston ranks eighth in the Western Conference scoring 47.2 points per game in the paint led by Wood averaging 11.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 101-94 on Feb. 11. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is averaging 19 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Wood is averaging 21.1 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Kelly Olynyk is shooting 60.1% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 47.8% shooting.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 112.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points on 49.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle).

Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), John Wall: out (achilles), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).