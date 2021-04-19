Minnesota faces Sacramento on 7-game road skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (23-34, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will attempt to break its seven-game road slide when the Timberwolves play Sacramento.

The Kings are 11-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is ninth in the league averaging 114.3 points and is shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Timberwolves are 9-23 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has a 14-41 record when allowing over 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 116-106 in the last matchup on April 5. D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 25 points, and De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings with 4.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Harrison Barnes is averaging two made 3-pointers and 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Ricky Rubio leads the Timberwolves averaging 6.6 assists while scoring 8.4 points per game. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.1 points and nine rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 110.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119 points on 49.5% shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points on 50.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (tibia).