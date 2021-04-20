Ohtani expected to start for Los Angeles against Texas

Texas Rangers (8-9, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-6, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -216, Rangers +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Lowe and the Rangers will take on the Angels Tuesday.

The Angels are 1-2 against AL West teams. Los Angeles has slugged .416, good for third in the American League. Jared Walsh leads the club with a .705 slugging percentage, including seven extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Rangers are 1-0 against AL West Division opponents. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .433.

The Rangers won the last meeting 6-4. Kohei Arihara recorded his second victory and Adolis Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Texas. Dylan Bundy took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with four home runs and is batting .354.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with six extra base hits and is batting .246.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by one run

Rangers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.07 ERA

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).