Philadelphia’s Segura puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Giants

San Francisco Giants (10-6, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jean Segura is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play San Francisco.

The Phillies are 7-3 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .359 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .571 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Giants are 5-5 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 2.71, Kevin Gausman leads the staff with a mark of 2.46.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-0. Gausman earned his first victory and Brandon Belt went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Chase Anderson took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with nine extra base hits and is batting .254.

Evan Longoria leads the Giants with nine RBIs and is batting .300.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.31 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Matt Moore: (undisclosed), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Jose Alvarado: (undisclosed), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (covid vaccine), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jake McGee: (covid vaccine), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).