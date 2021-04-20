Timberwolves make just enough stops to pull away from Sacramento 134-120

The Timberwolves haven't liked to play defense much of the season. They haven't liked the losing that results from not playing defense.

If only there was a team they could face on a nightly basis that would allow them not to play much defense while still having a good chance of winning. Enter the Sacramento Kings, who lost once previously to the Wolves and who were hosting the Wolves in a back-to-back set of games in Sacramento this week.

The Wolves prevailed 134-120 in a game that started out as a track meet and turned into an easy victory down the stretch as Minnesota made just enough defensive stops in the second half to pull away.

Karl-Anthony Towns figured big in a decisive 14-0 fourth-quarter run with 26 points, 18 rebounds and five assists. D'Angelo Russell had 26 of his 28 points in the first half while Anthony Edwards had 28. Harrison Barnes and Moe Harkless had 20 for Sacramento.

Both teams entered with two of the worst defenses in the league, and each showed why from the start of the night. The first quarter resembled more of a pickup game as neither team could miss nor prevent the other team from getting open shots. Edwards had one of his best offensive quarters in going 6-for-8 for 16 points in the first. That total included four 3-pointers. The problem for the Wolves was all eight Kings who played in the first had at least three points.

Both teams were on fire, specifically from deep. The Wolves were 15 of 28 for the quarter, 9 of 19 from 3-point range. The Kings were 16 of 26 and 7 of 11. Sacramento led by as much as seven in the quarter but there were eight ties and eight lead changes thanks to all of the scoring.

While Edwards couldn't miss in the opening minutes, Russell picked up the torch later in the first quarter into the second. Russell helped the Wolves erase an eight-point deficit early in the second quarter with 26 first-half points, 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Russell ignited a 12-0 run for Minnesota as it pulled ahead 53-49.

The Wolves would make another push midway through the second quarter to earn their biggest lead of the night to that point. Jaden McDaniels capped a 10-1 spurt that pushed the Wolves ahead 66-57 with 4:10 left in the second.

Sacramento, however, would have the upper hand the rest of the half as neither team stopped scoring. A late Towns buzzer beater got wiped out because time had expired first, and the Wolves, despite scoring their highest first-half total of the season, went into the locker room tied 74-74. Towns had just five points in the first half but had 11 rebounds. Russell's 26 first-half points marked his second highest output in a first half in his career.

The scoring tailed off for both teams in the third quarter. Even though the Wolves were 11 of 16 from the field, they committed 11 turnovers. Sacramento cooled off, shooting just 11 of 25 as McDaniels provided a few rare defensive highlights. On one possession, McDaniels fronted speedy De'Aaron Fox and prevented him from driving to the basket multiple times, eventually forcing a miss.

On another, McDaniels stayed in front of Barnes, who then passed it to Fox. McDaniels got in front of Fox again to force a shot-clock violation.

But because the Kings got 13 points off those 11 Wolves turnovers, they led 103-99 headed into the fourth. Russell didn't score in the third as he looked to get others involved with three assists. Towns had 11 in the quarter after his quiet first half.

The Wolves took control midway through the fourth. After trailing 115-114 with 6:05 to play, the Wolves scored the next 14 points, prompting a Kings timeout. Towns assisted a pair of buckets and scored seven during the run. Down the stretch, the Wolves played just enough defense on a night when it was in short supply. Unlike most nights, they were rewarded for it.