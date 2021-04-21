Kiprizov sets rookie goal mark, Wild beat Coyotes 4-1

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save on a shot from Arizona Coyotes left wing Johan Larsson (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Kirill Kripizov scored a dazzling goal to break Minnesota's rookie record, Cam Talbot stopped 39 shots and the Wild stretched their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

The Wild withstood a big initial flurry by Arizona and an early goal by Christian Dvorak in a tight-checking game. Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno each scored to put the Wild up, then Kiprizov deked Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper out of the crease and scored on a wraparound.

It was Kiprizov's 19th goal, breaking Marian Gaborik's rookie record.

Talbot made some big saves down the stretch, and Nico Sturm added an empty-net goal to give Minnesota a 16-point cushion over the Coyotes for third in the West Division.

The Coyotes dominated early, but couldn't get anything else past Talbot in losing for the seventh time in eight games. Kuemper stopped 18 shots for Arizona, which has a one-point lead over St. Louis for the West Division's final playoff spot.

The Coyotes were in good playoff position less than a month ago, before six losses in five games allowed St. Louis to catch them.

Arizona missed an opportunity to build on its one-point lead over the Blues on Monday, losing 5-2 to the Wild.

The Coyotes swarmed the Wild early in Wednesday's game, firing 11 of the first 12 shots. Dvorak scored at the end of a power-play flurry midway through the first period, banking in a rebound off the back of Talbot's leg.

Arizona kept up the pressure, but couldn't get anything past Talbot. Dryden Hunt also had a shot that hit the crossbar and post.

Fiala tied it early in the second period, one-timing a pass from Nico Sturm on a 2-on-1. Foligno opened the third period by getting a puck under Kuemper on a short breakaway.

Arizona turned up the pressure again late, but Kirprizov and Sturm put it out of reach.

UP NEXT

Minnesota plays at the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Arizona kicks off a three-game trip Saturday against the Kings.