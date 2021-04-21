WHL Roundup: Nolan Ritchie scores twice to lead Wheat Kings over Broncos

REGINA - Nolan Ritchie had a pair of goals, and the Brandon Wheat Kings extended their win streak to five games with a 6-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Brett Hyland, Lynden McCallum, Rylan Thiessen and Vincent Iorio also scored for the Wheat Kings (16-3-2), who entered the night 8-1-1 in their last 10.

Matthew Ward replied for the Broncos (4-16-1).

Brandon goalie Ethan Kruger made 17 saves for the win as Isaac Poulter stopped 27-of-33 shots for Swift Current.

---

ICE 6 WARRIORS 5 (OT)

REGINA — Skyler Bruce and Peyton Krebs both had a pair of goals in regulation and Jakin Smallwood struck for the second time in the game 1:46 into overtime, and Winnipeg (15-5-1) slipped past Moose Jaw (8-11-2) for its ninth win in 11 outings.

---

GIANTS 5 ROYALS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Justin Sourdif and Alex Kannok Leipert each had a power-play goal and two helpers as Vancouver (9-3-0) won its fourth game in a row while handing Victoria(1-10-1) its seventh consecutive defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.