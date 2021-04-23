Lopez expected to start for Baltimore against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (12-7, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-10, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (1-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-2, 8.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +117, Athletics -136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Oakland will square off on Friday.

The Orioles are 1-6 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .275, last in the majors. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .384.

The Athletics are 4-1 on the road. Oakland has hit 25 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 9.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with four home runs and is slugging .418.

Olson leads the Athletics with nine extra base hits and is slugging .684.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 10-0, .264 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).