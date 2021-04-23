Rangers beat Flyers 4-1 for 5th victory in 7 games

New York Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev (40) and Ryan Strome (16) celebrate their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL hockey game Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots, Pavel Buchnevich and rookie Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Friday night for their fifth victory in seven games.

Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists to help the Rangers bounce back a night after a 3-2 loss to the Flyers. New York pulled six points behind Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division. The Rangers have eight games remaining, while the Bruins have 10.

Oskar Lindblom scored for Philadelphia, and Alex Lyon made 20 saves.

SABRES 6, BRUINS 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored three times, including a sealing empty-netter, and Buffalo avoided a third-period collapse to beat Boston.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 36 shots in his NHL debut, and the Sabres ended the Bruins’ season-best six-game winning streak.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist to help Buffalo snap an 0-8-2 skid against the Bruins, dating to a 4-2 win Dec. 16, 2018. Casey Mittelstadt and Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored for Buffalo.

Steven Kampfer had a goal and two assists, and Nick Ritchie and Kevan Miller and Taylor Hall scored for Boston.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Juuse Saros made 29 saves, Luke Kunin scored for the third straight game and Nashville beat Chicago.

Ryan Johansen and Erik Haula also scored for the Predators.

Vinnie Hinostroza scored with 3:19 left in the third period to spoil Saros’ shutout bid.