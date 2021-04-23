Nets escape after nearly dropping big lead against Celtics in the fourth

NEW YORK — Here we go again.

The Nets built a 17-point fourth quarter lead over the Celtics on Friday night, and it should have been smooth sailing from there on out. Sloppy play coupled with streak-shooting from Boston, however turned this one into a dogfight down the stretch.

The Nets narrowly escaped, 109-104.

Both teams were shorthanded. For the Nets, the injured list could stretch around Barclays Center’s perimeter. Kevin Durant (thigh contusion) and James Harden (hamstring) continued to miss time, as did a variety of Nets role players, including Tyler Johnson, Nic Claxton and Alize Johnson.

The Celtics were without starting point guard Kemba Walker, All-Star wing Jaylen Brown and starting center Robert Williams, making it a level playing field between Eastern Conference rivals.

That whittled it down to the stars available: Kyrie Irving had a poor shooting night with 13 points on 4-of-19 shooting from the field. It was just his fifth game of the season without a 3-pointer made, as he missed all six of his attempts.

Where Irving failed to score, he took opportunities away from his opponent. The All-Star guard recorded five steals, his most in a game since recording eight as a member of the Celtics in 2019.

Jayson Tatum was the best player on the floor; tough to stop one-on-one and smart enough to dissect the different looks thrown at him by the Nets defense. He scored a game-high 38 points on 14-of-27 shooting.

After the Celtics took the first quarter, 25-21, the Nets created some separation by hanging a 39-point second period on their opponent.

That was the quarter newest Net Mike James came alive. His play may have put an end to Chris Chiozza’s minutes, should Chiozza return from a broken hand in enough time to help.

James, on a 10-day contract, played 21 minutes and put up eight points and two assists. His night included a leaning corner 3, a high arcing floater off the glass, and a reverse layup, each of which got Irving off his seat in support.

Blake Griffin (13 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Bruce Brown (15 points, eight rebounds, assist) combined for 28 points, 13 rebounds and four assists off the bench. Griffin took a pair of charges on back-to-back possessions to give the Nets juice in the second half. Joe Harris led the team with 20 points on 4-of-7 shooting from downtown.

Knicks GM Leon Rose should send a thank you letter, or a bouquet of roses, to the Nets for taking care of business on Friday night. The Celtics’ loss kept the Knicks in sole possession of the No. 4 seed, while the Nets retained the top status in the East.