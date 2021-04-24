Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (8-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-7, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (1-0, 2.46 ERA, .97 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -152, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The Giants are 7-1 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 26 home runs this season, second in the National League. Evan Longoria leads the club with four while slugging .582.

The Marlins are 4-4 on the road. The Miami offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-0. Aaron Sanchez earned his first victory and Darin Ruf went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Dan Castano registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Dickerson ranks second on the Giants with three home runs and is slugging .426.

Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with four home runs and is batting .213.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Evan Longoria: (hamstring).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Brian Anderson: (oblique), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).