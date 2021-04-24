Brighton loses at Sheffield United 1-0, still not safe

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scores the opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Brighton Hove Albion at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England, Saturday April 24, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP) AP

Brighton remained under threat of relegation after losing at already-demoted Sheffield United 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

David McGoldrick scored in the 19th minute at an empty Bramall Lane, capitalizing on a poor clearance from Brighton defender Joel Veltman to slot a low finish down the middle on the turn from about 12 meters out.

It was Sheffield's first win under caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom. He'd lost all four of the team's league games since replacing Chris Wilder as well as an FA Cup quarterfinal at Chelsea.

Brighton stayed seven points clear of third-to-last Fulham with five games remaining, which include matches against West Ham, Manchester City, and Arsenal.