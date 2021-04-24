Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

The Associated Press

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday's results

Portland 6 Seattle 3

Calgary 7 Lethbridge 2

Edmonton 4 Medicine Hat 1

Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3

Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Brandon 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)

Friday's results

Calgary 6 Lethbridge 3

Everett 6 Spokane 1

Kamloops 3 Victoria 2

Kelowna 5 Prince George 1

Red Deer at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 4 Saskatoon 1

Regina 4 Moose Jaw 1

Sunday's games

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)

Monday's games

Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Apr. 27

Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

