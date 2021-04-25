Sports

Minnesota takes on Western Conference leader Utah

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (44-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-44, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz.

The Timberwolves are 4-6 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota is 6-29 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are 21-10 in Western Conference play. Utah has a 24-6 record against opponents under .500.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is second on the Timberwolves averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19.3 points per game while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 20.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jordan Clarkson is second on the Jazz averaging 17.5 points while adding 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Mike Conley is averaging 6.5 assists and 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 118 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 50.5% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 49 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 43.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

  Comments  

Sports

Philadelphia faces New Jersey, looks to end home skid

April 25, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Panthers visit the Predators following overtime victory

April 25, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Pittsburgh puts home win streak on the line against Boston

April 25, 2021 12:10 AM

Celebrities

Winnipeg plays Edmonton on 3-game home skid

April 25, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Anaheim takes on Los Angeles on 4-game slide

April 25, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Calgary hosts Montreal after Gaudreau’s 2-goal game

April 25, 2021 12:10 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service