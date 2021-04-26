Benn’s overtime goal gives Stars 4-3 win over Hurricanes

Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov, center, is congratulated by forward Jason Dickinson (18) and defenseman Roman Polak (45) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) AP

Jamie Benn scored the overtime winner for the second straight game and assisted on Dallas’ three regulation goals as the Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Monday night.

Benn scored on a pass from Jason Robertson at 2:44 of overtime. He scored 32 seconds into overtime Saturday to beat Detroit 2-1.

Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who have earned points in 10 of their last 11 games (8-1-2). Jake Oettinger made 29 saves.

Max McCormick, Jaccob Slavin and Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Hurricanes, who clinched a playoff berth with the point. James Reimer stopped 27 shots in his second appearance since April 1.

The teams will complete a back-to-back at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Pavelski scored his NHL-high 12th power-play goal at 1:19, banking in a shot off Hakanpaa after Hakanpaa and Dallas’ Jason Robertson collided and Robertson landed on Reimer.

Dickinson scored his first goal since March 18 when a shot from the left point by Esa Lindell caromed off his right boot past Reimer.

McCormick batted in the puck in midair following a backhand pass from behind the net from Morgan Geekie at 13:24 of the second period for his first of the season. Slavin followed 3:04 later with a wrist shot while defended by Dallas forward Andrew Cogliano, who was playing without a stick.

Gurianov fired a one-timer from the right circle 36 seconds after Slavin’s goal as Dallas regained the lead.

Hakanpaa’s slap shot from the high slot deflected off Dickinson’s skate to tie the score 3-3 at 15:46 of the third period.

NOTES: Robertson, with two assists, has an eight-game point streak to match a Dallas rookie record. … Hurricanes defensemen Dougie Hamilton played in his 600th career NHL game. … Geekie had two assists. … With Carolina forward Jesper Fast missing his second straight game with a lower body injury, Carolina dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen.