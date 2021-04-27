Rangers take 4-game skid into matchup with Angels

Los Angeles Angels (11-10, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (9-14, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Quintana (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.30 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 5.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Rangers are 2-2 against AL West teams. Texas has hit 26 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Nate Lowe leads the club with six, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Angels are 4-6 in division play. Los Angeles has slugged .439, good for second in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the club with a .820 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 9-4. Shohei Ohtani recorded his first victory and Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Jordan Lyles registered his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rangers with 21 RBIs and is batting .267.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 18 RBIs and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Angels: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).