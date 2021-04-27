Anderson expected to start for the Pirates against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (14-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-11, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (1-0, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -106, Royals -111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Kansas City will square off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 4-3 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .364 this season. Colin Moran leads the club with a .481 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Royals are 6-2 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .394 this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .486.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moran leads the Pirates with nine extra base hits and is slugging .481.

Santana leads the Royals with five home runs and is batting .230.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .214 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Royals: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.66 ERA

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (undisclosed), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Salvador Perez: (right thumb).