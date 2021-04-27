Houser scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Miami

Miami Marlins (10-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-9, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Dan Castano (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -161, Marlins +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Miami will square off on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 4-6 on their home turf. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .389.

The Marlins are 6-5 on the road. Miami has hit 18 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the club with four while slugging .431.

The Marlins won the last meeting 8-0. Trevor Rogers earned his third victory and Corey Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Corbin Burnes registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 17 RBIs and is batting .216.

Duvall leads the Marlins with four home runs and is batting .194.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Brian Anderson: (oblique), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).