Phillies visit St. Louis, aim to build on Wheeler’s strong outing

Philadelphia Phillies (11-11, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-11, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-0, 2.77 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (0-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -109, Phillies -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler threw eight innings, surrendering one run on one hit with nine strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals are 5-5 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has hit 28 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Paul DeJong leads the club with five, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

The Phillies are 3-7 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .392 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .625.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-1. Zack Wheeler recorded his second victory and Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Adam Wainwright registered his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yadier Molina leads the Cardinals with 10 extra base hits and is batting .323.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 23 hits and has 14 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.04 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm), John Nogowski: (hand).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).