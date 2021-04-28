Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Pistons

Dallas Mavericks (34-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-43, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Detroit Pistons. Doncic is third in the league scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 12-16 at home. Detroit has a 1-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks have gone 18-13 away from home. Dallas averages 43.7 rebounds per game and is 20-5 when winning the rebounding battle.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 127-117 in the last matchup on April 21. Doncic led Dallas with 30 points, and Jerami Grant led Detroit with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee leads the Pistons with 9.3 rebounds and averages 10.3 points. Saddiq Bey is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 8.7 assists while scoring 28.6 points per game. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 12.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, seven steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 46.9% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Josh Jackson: day to day (illness).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: out (ankle), Josh Richardson: out (hamstring).