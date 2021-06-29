Morton expected to start as Atlanta hosts New York

New York Mets (40-34, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (37-40, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (7-3, 4.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Mets +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will play on Tuesday.

The Braves are 17-20 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 109 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 21, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Mets are 18-16 in division games. New York's lineup has 72 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 12 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 7-3. Corey Oswalt earned his first victory and Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Kyle Wright registered his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 40 extra base hits and is batting .253.

Alonso leads the Mets with 12 home runs and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .193 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (finger), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (wrist).