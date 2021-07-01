DeChambeau switches caddie on eve of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau is defending his Rocket Mortgage Classic title with a new caddie, and he might not even make the cut.

DeChambeau shot an even-par 72 Thursday in the opening round at Detroit Golf Club, leaving him nine shots behind Davis Thompson.

After his lackluster performance and with his caddie change in the news, DeChambeau declined to be interviewed.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion and Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways, according to Brett Falkoff of GSE Worldwide, who manages DeChambeau.

“There is never a good time for a player-caddie separation," Falkoff acknowledged on Thursday before DeChambeau began the first round.

Falkoff said the decision was made Wednesday, adding Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Ben Schomin will be DeChambeau's caddie this week.

Schomin, who had never been a caddie in a competitive round, said he was asked to fill in late Wednesday night.

The big hitter had 30 putts, ranking 96th in the field in the first round.

“I would blame it on me," Schomin joked.

DeChambeau, No. 6 in the world ranking, is trying to successfully defend a PGA Tour title for the first time. He had a chance two weeks ago to repeat at the U.S. Open, but went from leading the major with nine holes left to faltering and finishing in a tie for 26th.