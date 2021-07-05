Maroon goal forces OT; Lightning, Canadiens tied at 2

Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Pat Maroon capped a 2-on-1 break with 6:12 remaining in regulation, and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning evened the score at 2 to force overtime against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

The Lightning lead the series 3-0. They are attempting to become the NHL’s second team to win consecutive championships in the salary-cap era, which began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished the feat with titles in 2016 and 2017.

If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday at Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay will begin overtime with 2:59 remaining on a power play after Canadiens captain Shea Weber was issued a double-minor penalty for high-sticking after cutting Tampa Bay’s Ondrej Palat across the bridge of the nose.

Mathieu Joseph set up the tying goal by breaking up the right side and sending a pass through the middle, which Maroon fired into the left side. The goal came exactly 5 minutes after the Canadiens regained the lead on rookie Alexander Romanov’s shot from the right point.

Romanov made his third playoff appearance after he was inserted into the lineup as part of interim coach Dominique Ducharme’s roster shakeup. Romanov and Brett Kulak took over as the third defensive pairing, replacing Erik Gustafsson and Jon Merrill.

Barclay Goodrow also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots in regulation.

Montreal grabbed its first lead of the series when Josh Anderson opened the scoring with 4:21 left in the first period.

Carey Price stopped 28 shots in regulation.