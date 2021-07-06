Taillon expected to start for the Yankees against Mariners

New York Yankees (42-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-40, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (3-4, 5.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.75 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +133, Yankees -153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and New York will square off on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 26-17 on their home turf. Seattle's lineup has 105 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 18 homers.

The Yankees have gone 19-19 away from home. New York is hitting a collective .234 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .281.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 35 extra base hits and is batting .252.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 86 hits and has 33 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 3-7, .250 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo).