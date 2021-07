Sports See the highlights: Sac Republic leaves it all on the field in hard fought 1-1 draw with San Diego Loyal FC July 06, 2021 02:21 PM

Sac Republic FC returns to Sacramento with a point after a hard fought 1-1 draw with San Diego Loyal SC, ending the four-match home game winning streak for the hosts. San Diego scored first, but Republic FC battled back to equalize in extra time.