Paddack expected to start as Padres host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (41-43, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (51-37, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-7, 5.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -181, Nationals +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Padres Wednesday.

The Padres are 31-16 in home games in 2020. The San Diego offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Nationals have gone 17-21 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .316.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-4. Ryan Weathers earned his fourth victory and Wil Myers went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for San Diego. Erick Fedde registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 44 extra base hits and is batting .300.

Turner leads the Nationals with 15 home runs and is slugging .514.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (quad), Alex Avila: (calf).