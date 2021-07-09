Hendricks wins 9th straight, Cubs beat Cardinals 10-5

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) throws the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) AP

Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 on Friday afternoon.

Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.

Joc Pederson doubled twice, including a three-run hit in the first. Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak.

Bryant didn’t start for a second straight game because of a strained right hamstring, but hit the first pitch he saw from Junior Fernández to the wall in left filed with the bases loaded. The All-Star came home when Wisdom connected for his 12th homer to make it 9-2.

Hendricks (11-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings while walking one and hitting a batter.

INDIANS 2, ROYALS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as Cleveland overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection.

Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in right-center for his 10th homer as the Indians got their second straight walk-off win, touching off another wild celebration inside Progressive Field.

On Thursday, Franmil Reyes’ three-run homer in the ninth ended Cleveland’s nine-game losing streak.

James Karinchak (6-2) got his second win in two nights, steering around a leadoff double in the ninth.

Jorge Soler homered for the Royals, who have dropped 14 of 17 to fall a season-worst 16 games under .500.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins and Atlanta beat Miami.

Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had two hits and an RBI.

The 37-year-old Morton (8-3) struck out seven and walked two. Morton allowed one Miami runner to reach third base, but Joe Panik was stranded after Jazz Chisholm Jr. flew out to center field and ended the third inning.

Miami reliever Anthony Bender hit Acuña with a pitch in the seventh. A frustrated Acuña stared and walked toward Bender before he was restrained by Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro. Acuña headed to first base, slamming his protective elbow gear to the ground.

The Braves capitalized as Acuña advanced on Freeman’s grounder and raced home on Albies’ double. Riley’s triple scored Albies. Pinch-hitter Orlando Arcia extended the Braves’ advantage with his RBI double in the eighth and Swanson singled Riley home in the ninth.

Braves reliever Luke Jackson pitched a scoreless eighth and Jesse Chavez closed it with a perfect ninth.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game.

Andrew Kittredge (6-1) and Jeffrey Springs each worked two perfect innings, with Springs striking out five. J.P. Feyereisen allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Randal Grichuk before completing a five-hitter.

Choi was hit by a pitch around the left knee with the bases loaded in the fourth and made it 5-1 with a sixth-inning two-run single. He also fouled a ball sharply off his right foot before drawing a walk during the third.

Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah went just 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, three hits, three walks, hitting two batters and striking out nine during an 88-pitch outing.

Austin Meadows flared a two-out, two-run single to right in the third that put the Rays up 2-1. Taylor Walls had a two-run double in the seventh for Tampa Bay.

WHITE SOX 12, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets homered in his first trip to Camden Yards as a major leaguer, and Chicago routed Baltimore.

Sheets, whose father, Larry, played six seasons with the Orioles in the 1980s, said before the game it felt weird to arrive in Baltimore as a visitor earlier in the week. Whatever unease he had was long gone when he smashed a pitch from César Valdez to right-center in the seventh inning.

José Abreu reached base four times and drove in three runs and Tim Anderson had three hits for the White Sox, who have won three in a row and eight of their last 11.

Dallas Keuchel (7-3) scattered seven hits over seven innings, yielding one run to earn his first road victory since May 17. Keuchel improved to 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his last seven starts against the Orioles.

Baltimore has dropped four of five this month. It has lost six in a row to Chicago --- a streak that dates back to 2019 --- for the first time since a six-game skid in 1998.