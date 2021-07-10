Moore expected to start for the Phillies against Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies (42-44, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-34, first in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -144, Phillies +124; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Red Sox Saturday.

The Red Sox are 28-17 on their home turf. Boston has a collective batting average of .260 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with an average of .321.

The Phillies are 18-28 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .398 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .523.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-5. Garrett Richards earned his fifth victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Vince Velasquez registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 49 extra base hits and is batting .290.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .245 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (quad), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).