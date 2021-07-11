Valdez scheduled to start as Houston hosts New York

New York Yankees (46-42, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (54-36, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -144, Yankees +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Astros Sunday.

The Astros are 28-19 on their home turf. Houston's lineup has 113 home runs this season, Jose Altuve leads the club with 19 homers.

The Yankees are 23-20 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Yankees won the last meeting 1-0. Gerrit Cole notched his ninth victory and Judge went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Zack Greinke registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker ranks second on the Astros with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .490.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 92 hits and has 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .196 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Carlos Correa: (health protocols), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: (covid-19 protocols), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Domingo German: (dental), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).