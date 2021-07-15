Toronto FC faces Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference play

Orlando City SC (6-3-3) vs. Toronto FC (2-8-2)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +156, Orlando City SC +148, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC faces Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured).