Caicedo, Dájome score, Whitecaps beat Galaxy 2-1

LA Galaxy defender Derrick Williams, right, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Déiber Caicedo and Cristian Dájome scored second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps ended an eight-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Dájome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps (4-7-3) in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White.

Caicedo tied it in the 48th with a low-hard volley to finish the rebound of a goalkeeper deflection.

Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Galaxy (8-6-0) with a header of Víctor Vázquez’s cross.