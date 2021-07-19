Marlins to face Nationals on the road

Miami Marlins (40-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (43-49, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +100, Marlins -120; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Miami will meet on Monday.

The Nationals are 25-24 on their home turf. Washington is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 53 total runs batted in.

The Marlins have gone 18-32 away from home. Miami's lineup has 92 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads them with 20 homers.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-1. Max Scherzer secured his seventh victory and Trea Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Sandy Alcantara took his seventh loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is second on the Nationals with 17 home runs and is batting .317.

Duvall leads the Marlins with 20 home runs and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .300 batting average, 7.56 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).