Muller expected to start as Braves host the Padres

San Diego Padres (55-41, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-47, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +115, Padres -135; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and San Diego will face off on Monday.

The Braves are 25-24 on their home turf. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Padres are 22-22 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .291.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 63 RBIs and is batting .261.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 28 home runs and is slugging .649.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 5-5, .302 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (hip), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).