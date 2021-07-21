Seattle to visit Colorado Wednesday

Seattle Mariners (51-44, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-54, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rockies: Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 32-20 in home games in 2020. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .362.

The Mariners are 22-24 on the road. Seattle has slugged .380 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .503.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-4. Marco Gonzales earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. German Marquez registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 35 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 58 RBIs and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 6-4, .220 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (undisclosed), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).