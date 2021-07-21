Manning, Tigers win 6th in row, hand Texas 8th straight loss

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman rounds the bases after a solo home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Matt Manning pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers won their sixth straight game, beating the skidding Texas Rangers 4-2 Wednesday night.

Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016. Detroit has allowed a total of seven runs during this success string.

The Rangers have lost eight in a row. They've been outscored 47-5 in six games since the All-Star break and have played 69 straight innings without holding a lead.

Called up from Triple-A Toledo to make his sixth career start, Manning (2-3) gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks. He struck out four.

Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 10th save, but only after a bloop single, a hit batter and a balk put the tying runs in scoring position.

Jordan Lyles (5-7) gave up four runs and six hits in seven innings.

Grossman homered in the first inning for the second straight day. John Hicks, who previously played for the Tigers, tied it with an RBI double in the second.

Short hit a two-run homer in the second. David Dahl's RBI double pulled Texas within 3-2 in the fourth.

The Rangers, who haven't led since July 10, fell further behind in the fifth when Baddoo connected.

SIGNINGS

The Rangers have signed their third-round draft pick, high school shortstop Cameron Cauley, and their fourth-round choice, high school catcher Ian Moller. Both players will report to Texas' spring training site in Surprise, Arizona.

STREAKING

Detroit's Jonathan Schoop extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an eight-inning single. It was the 900th hit of his career.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their four-game series on Thursday afternoon with Detroit lefty Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4,40) facing Mike Foltynewicz (2-9, 5.91).