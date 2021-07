Rafael Devers homers twice, Red Sox beat Yankees 6-2

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers is doused with ice water to celebrate the team's 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Boston. Devers hit two home runs in the game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 victory Friday night.

Devers followed his two-run with a three-run homer in the seventh — the 100th of his career — to help Boston improve to 9-2 against New York this season. The Red Sox maintained their one-game AL East lead over Tampa Bay and increased their lead to nine games over the third-place Yankees.

Yacksel Rios (3-0) got the victory, pitching two scoreless innings to cap a strong night from the bullpen after starter Eduardo Rodriguez left in the second inning after experiencing migraine symptoms.

Cole (10-5) started strong for New York, but was pulled after fiving innings, giving up three runs off six hits, striking out eight and walking two.

METS 3, BLUE JAYS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill threw six scoreless innings for his first big league victory and got his first career hit, Pete Alonso homered twice and New York beat Toronto.

Megill (1-0) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out five as the rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.10 a few hours after the Mets bolstered their injury-plagued rotation by acquiring Rich Hill from Tampa Bay. New York has eight starters on the injured list, including ace Jacob deGrom.

Alonso continued his post-Home Run Derby surge, hitting a two-run shot off former teammate Steven Matz (8-5) in the first inning and adding a solo blast off Ryan Borucki in the eighth. Alonso has four homers in his last four games.

Seth Lugo tossed a one-hit seventh, Trevor May threw a perfect eighth and Edwin Diaz snapped a streak of three straight blown saves by striking out one in a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

RAYS 10, INDIANS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered in his Tampa Bay debut and Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead single in a six-run ninth inning to help the Rays beat Cleveland.

On a day the Indians announced they will change their name to the Guardians at the conclusion of the season, a new name for the Rays helped them beat Cleveland for the 10th straight time.

Acquired a day earlier in a four-player trade with Minnesota, Cruz hit his 20th homer, walked and scored twice. The 41-year-old All-Star slugger is 46th on the career home run list with 437.

Ji-Man Choi added a three-run homer off Nick Wittgren (2-3), who faced six batters and allowed five runs. José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and drove in four for the Indians. Matt Wisler (3-3) worked two innings of relief.

CUBS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first victory since a combined no-hitter last month and Chicago beat Arizona.

Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with a long three-run homer to left. The Cubs added three more in the third, capped by Nico Hoerner’s two-run single.

Chirinos made it 7-0 leading off the fourth against Zac Gallen (1-5). He also homered to start the sixth against Matt Peacock after Arizona scored two in the top half, helping Chicago win for just the sixth time in 23 games since Davies (6-6) and three relievers no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.

Rookie Keegan Thompson worked the final three innings for his first career save.

ASTROS 7, RANGERS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in Houston’s big third inning to help the Astros hand Texas its 10th straight loss.

After Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single and Carlos Correa followed with an RBI grounder, Tucker fought through a nine-pitch at-bat — fouling off six pitches in a row — before smacking a fastball from Kolby Allard (2-8) into the bullpen in right center to make it 5-0. It was Tucker’s 18th of the season.

Brandon Bielak (3-3) gave up just one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler returned to his All-Star form for seven innings, Bryce Harper stole three bases, including home, and Philadelphia beat Atlanta.

J.T. Realmuto hit his 10th homer and Jean Segura had a tiebreaking, two-run double in helping Philadelphia snap a three game losing streak.

Wheeler (8-5) worked his way out of his biggest trouble in the fifth inning, coaxing Austin Riley to ground out to short to get out of a bases loaded jam.

Max Fried (7-6) took the loss.

ORIOLES 6, NATIONALS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pat Valaika homered twice — doubling his total for the season — and Baltimore beat Washington for just its second victory in its last 11 home games.

Josh Bell went deep for Washington in the fourth inning, but that 1-0 lead for the Nationals didn’t last long. Baltimore scored twice in the fourth before Valaika’s solo shot in the fifth. Valaika hit another solo homer in the seventh to make it 6-1.

Paul Fry (4-3) was the winner. Washington's Patrick Corbin (6-9) allowed four earned runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

PADRES 5, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham led off with a homer run and San Diego beat Miami.

Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out four and walked one. Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league-best 30th save.

Adam Duvall homered for Miami. Zach Thompson (2-3) was the loser.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Stephenson drove in Kyle Farmer with a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, rallying Cincinnati past St. Louis.

Farmer also homered for the Reds,

The Reds shook off long home runs by Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader to maintain their hold on second place in the NL Central.

Right-hander Brad Brach (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth. Right-hander Heath Hembree earned his first save, striking out the side in the ninth, including pinch-hitting Adam Wainwright for the final out. Giovanny Gallegos (5-3) took the loss.

BREWERS 7, WHITE SOX 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam to cap Milwaukee's six-run seventh inning against Chicago.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa and outfielder Tim Anderson were ejected by plate umpire John Libka. La Russa’s ejection came during a mound conference with two outs in the seventh after Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch that was ruled just outside. Anderson was in the dugout in the top of the eighth inning when he got tossed.

Ryan Burr remained in the game after issuing the bases-loaded walk to Tellez, but he threw a 2-2 pitch that Taylor sent just inside the left-field foul pole.

Adrian Houser (6-5) was the winner, and Lucas Giolito (8-7) took the loss. Andrew Vaughn homered in the eighth for the White Sox.

ROYALS 5, TIGERS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn hit a three-run homer, Carlos Santana also connected and Kansas City ended Detroit's winning streak at seven.

Kansas City has won three in a row for the first time since June 4.

Kris Bubic (3-4) gave up one earned run and six hits in six innings. Greg Holland got his seventh save.

Wily Peralta was the loser. Willi Castro homered for Detroit.

TWINS 5, ANGELS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a throwing error by catcher Kurt Suzuki in Minnesota's victory over Los Angeles.

Ryan Jeffers hit a tying RBI single off closer Raisel Iglesias (6-4), who was charged with his fourth blown save in 24 attempts after being summoned with a runner on first for what would’ve been a six-out save.

Juan Minaya (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth and Taylor Rogers earned his ninth save with a scoreless ninth.

Jack Mayfield homered for the Angels.

MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back homers, Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches and Seattle beat Oakland.

The Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 12 and the Athletics' Frankie Montas fanned 10. Neither starter figured in the decision in a game that included punches thrown in the stands during a fight that attracted a lot of views on social media.

Moore manufactured the tiebreaking run. Pinch-hitting in the seventh, he hustled out an infield single with two outs, stole his 15th base and scored on a pair of wild pitches by reliever Jake Diekman (2-2).

Seattle snapped Oakland’s three-game winning streak and is a major league-best 21-8 in one-run games.

Raleigh’s two-run shot to right field in the second inning came with Ty France aboard following Montas’ only walk. It was the first homer of the promising rookie catcher’s career. Torrens, another career catcher playing first base, followed with his 12th of the season.

Matt Chapman homered in the A’s third. Matt Olson hit his 26th homer in the fourth, then Mark Canha doubled home Jacob Wilson in the fifth to make it 3-all. Wilson scored from first when Raleigh bobbled J.P. Crawford’s perfect one-hopper on the relay from left field, which arrived about 15 feet in front of the runner.

PIRATES 6, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryan Reynolds homered, Adam Frazier drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Pittsburgh scored three times without a hit, and the Pirates beat San Francisco.

Gregory Polanco added an RBI triple for Pittsburgh, which snapped a four-game skid.

It was 3-all when Dominic Leone (2-1) walked Jacob Stallings leading off the seventh and Kevin Newman reached on a fielder’s choice when shortstop Thairo Estrada’s throw to second was late. After pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo walked, Frazier worked a 2-2 count before Leone threw consecutive pitches well out of the strike zone to force in Stallings.

The Pirates added a pair of unearned runs later in the inning.

Chris Stratton (3-0) retired two batters. Richard Rodríguez pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Steven Duggar and Alex Dickerson homered for San Francisco. Buster Posey doubled twice.

ROCKIES 9, DODGERS 6, 10 innings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Story homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as Colorado took advantage of the Dodgers’ recent bullpen woes.

Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the 10th to help the Rockies top Los Angeles for just the third time in 11 games this season. Colorado won for the first time in four games at Dodger Stadium.

Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard’s solo home run in the ninth off Darien Nunez gave Colorado its first lead of the game at 6-5.

The Dodgers tied it at 6 in the bottom of the ninth on a bases-loaded walk to Justin Turner with no outs. Daniel Bard (5-5) recovered and escaped the jam by striking out Will Smith, Sheldon Neuse and AJ Pollock in succession.

Lucas Gilbreath pitched a scoreless 10th inning for his first career save.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has blown each of his last three save opportunities, including two consecutive on Wednesday and Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.