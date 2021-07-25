Toussaint scheduled to start for Braves at Phillies

Atlanta Braves (48-49, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-49, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-0, 1.35 ERA, .75 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -177, Braves +151; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Phillies are 28-19 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .397 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .516.

The Braves are 22-24 on the road. Atlanta is slugging .428 as a unit. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a slugging percentage of .522.

The Braves won the last meeting 15-3. Josh Tomlin notched his fourth victory and Joc Pederson went 4-for-6 with a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Vince Velasquez registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 47 extra base hits and is batting .231.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 51 extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .226 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Braves: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).