Gustavo Bou scores twice to lift Revs past Montreal, 2-1

New England Revolution midfielder Brandon Bye (15) hugs teammate Gustavo Bou after he assisted on a goal by Bou as teammate Teal Bunbury (10) and Carles Gil (22) join in during the second half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP

Gustavo Bou scored twice for his second multi-goal game and the New England Revolution beat Montreal 2-1 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Bou, ripped a right-footer from well outside the area that bounced off the crossbar — twice — and into the net to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 31-year old scored again, his eighth goal in the last nine games, to make it 2-0 in the 73rd.

He also scored twice against Orlando City in the 2020 playoffs,

The Revolution (10-3-3) won for the third time in eight days. They lead all of MLS with 33 points this season — one more than Western Conference-leading Seattle, which played Sunday night at home against Sporting Kansas City.

Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (6-5-4) in the 79th minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, ORLANDO CITY 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored in the 40th minute and New York City FC added four second-half goals to rout Orlando City.

Medina ran onto a ball tapped to him by Valentín Castellanos and ripped a rising left-footer into the top of the net for New York City (7-5-2). Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Maximiliano Moralez, Malte Amundsen and Castellanos added goals.

Orlando City is 7-4-4.

D.C. UNITED 1, RED BULLS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored for the second consecutive game to help D.C. United beat New York.

D.C. United (6-7-2) did not concede a goal for the first time since a 0-0 tie with Montreal on June 23 — the last of three consecutive shutouts.

Julian Gressel won a ball from defender Amro Tarek in the attacking third, raced down the right side and rolled a cross to Kamara for a side-footed first-timer from near the penalty spot in the 27th minute.

The Red Bulls dropped to 5-6-3.

UNION 1, INTER MIAMI 1, TIE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 85th minute to give Philadelphia the tie with Inter Miami.

Philadelphia (6-4-6), which had lost back-to-back games, is winless in its last four.

Quinn Sullivan’s cross was deflected by goalkeeper Nick Marsman but Przybylko was waiting near the far post for the empty-netter from point-blank range.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal for Miami (2-8-3) in the 71st minute.