Aussies sweep the fours as rowing records fall in Tokyo

Australia swept the men's and women's fours in the first rowing finals of the Tokyo Games, as windy conditions at the Sea Forest Parkway helped the boats set world or Olympic records in all six races Tuesday.

Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis of Romania started the assault on the record book as the pair of 22-year-olds bolted from the start to dominate the women's double sculls.

The French duo of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias then held off a late charge by the Netherlands over the final 50 meters to hang on to win the men’s double sculls by 0.2 seconds.

Australia swept the men's and women's fours as part of a four-medal haul for the Aussies on the day. The Netherlands also took four medals, including gold in the men's quadruple sculls.

China wrapped the day's medal races by dominating the women's quadruple sculls, beating silver medalist Poland by more than six seconds.